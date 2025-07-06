Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $839,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 937,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after buying an additional 280,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,283,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,110,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 964.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 131,636 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,253,000 after purchasing an additional 882,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp lowered MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE MGM opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 281,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.