Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lineage were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LINE. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000.

LINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lineage from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lineage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

Shares of LINE opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a PE ratio of -13.52. Lineage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. Lineage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.53%.

In other Lineage news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai purchased 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,916.60. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 10,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $491,938.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 35,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,501.38. The trade was a 45.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,869 shares of company stock worth $1,194,980. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

