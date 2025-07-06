Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 136 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 149.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Graco by 13.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Graco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 184,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $88.79 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

