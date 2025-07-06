Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 2,046 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 29,620 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $4,470,689.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,603,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,992,916.56. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $13,357,746.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 613,725 shares in the company, valued at $47,809,177.50. This represents a 21.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,086,139 shares of company stock worth $75,820,113. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $93.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $95.71.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $85.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

