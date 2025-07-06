Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

SMC opened at $25.29 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $471.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 1,106.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

