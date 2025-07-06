Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Sunshine Biopharma Trading Down 7.0%
SBFM stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Sunshine Biopharma has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.60.
Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 13.88%.
Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.
