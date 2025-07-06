Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Suzano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.35, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.94. Suzano has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Suzano had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suzano will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suzano by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Suzano by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Suzano by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 517,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 320,498 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Suzano by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

