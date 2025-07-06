Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

SYY opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

