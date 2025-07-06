Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Tectonic Therapeutic from $51.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tectonic Therapeutic from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tectonic Therapeutic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TECX opened at $21.75 on Friday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $405.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tectonic Therapeutic

In other Tectonic Therapeutic news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 9,478 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $154,586.18. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,334,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,701,338.26. The trade was a 0.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 100,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,714. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tectonic Therapeutic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 5,554.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Get Free Report)

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.