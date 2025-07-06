Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Telefonica Brasil Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. Telefonica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,613,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,151,000 after purchasing an additional 420,973 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,844,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 114,849 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,571,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,445,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 385,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

