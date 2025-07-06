Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TS. Barclays set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of TS stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. Tenaris has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $40.87.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $12,594,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $3,141,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 4,369.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41,026 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

