Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.16 on Friday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

