Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

TXT stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Textron by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

