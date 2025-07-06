The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,020 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 94,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of AES by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 85,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of AES stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The AES Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

