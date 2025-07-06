The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $710.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 80,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

