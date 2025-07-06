Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Thor Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Thor Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Thor Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $118.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on THO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,560. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

