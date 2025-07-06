Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLRY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.92.

Tilray Brands Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of Tilray Brands stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray Brands has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.38 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 113.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Brands will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Tilray Brands by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tilray Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 261,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray Brands by 439.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 240,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 195,800 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

