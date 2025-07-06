Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Titan Logix Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.71.

Titan Logix Company Profile

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

