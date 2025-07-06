Toast (NYSE:TOST) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

Toast stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 2.00. Toast has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

In other news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 9,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $418,975.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 534,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,043,964.38. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $12,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 216,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,208,245.60. This trade represents a 58.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,212 shares of company stock worth $19,551,906. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Toast by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

