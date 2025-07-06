TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

TRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE TRTX opened at $8.06 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 182.89, a current ratio of 182.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 137.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,303,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,800 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3,783.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,324,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,983,000. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,097,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 485,690 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

