Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at National Bankshares

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCW

Trican Well Service Stock Up 3.5%

Trican Well Service Company Profile

TSE:TCW opened at C$5.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$3.69 and a 1-year high of C$5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73.

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.