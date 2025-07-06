Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial to Outperform Rating

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$5.00. Raymond James Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCW. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.21.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 3.5%

About Trican Well Service

Shares of TCW opened at C$5.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$3.69 and a 12-month high of C$5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.57.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

