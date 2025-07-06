TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Get TruGolf alerts:

TruGolf Stock Performance

Shares of TRUG stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.92. TruGolf has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TruGolf will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TruGolf Company Profile

TruGolf announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 26.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

(Get Free Report)

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TruGolf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruGolf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.