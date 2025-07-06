Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Trustmark Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

