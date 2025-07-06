UL Solutions (ULS) and The Competition Critical Contrast

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “BUSINESS SVCS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare UL Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares UL Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UL Solutions 11.60% 40.79% 12.99% UL Solutions Competitors 2.14% -161.22% 1.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UL Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UL Solutions $2.87 billion $326.00 million 42.32 UL Solutions Competitors $4.52 billion $148.30 million 1.54

Institutional and Insider Ownership

UL Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than UL Solutions. UL Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

63.3% of shares of all “BUSINESS SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of UL Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “BUSINESS SVCS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

UL Solutions has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UL Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 2.50, meaning that their average share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UL Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. UL Solutions pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BUSINESS SVCS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 44.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for UL Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UL Solutions 0 5 3 0 2.38 UL Solutions Competitors 197 1103 1851 77 2.56

UL Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $69.43, indicating a potential downside of 1.77%. As a group, “BUSINESS SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 8.29%. Given UL Solutions’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UL Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

UL Solutions rivals beat UL Solutions on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc. provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators. The Consumer segment offers safety certification testing, ongoing certification, global market access, testing for connectivity, performance and quality, and critical systems advisory and training services, as well as product market acceptance and risk mitigation services for customers in the consumer products end markets comprising consumer electronics, medical devices, information technologies, appliances, HVAC, lighting, and retail, as well as consumer applications, such as new mobility, smart products, and 5G. The Software and Advisory segment provide software and technical advisory services that enable customers to manage regulatory requirements, deliver supply chain transparency, and operationalize sustainability for regulated industries, including life sciences, supply chain regulations, transparency needs, and new ESG and sustainability requirements. It offers ULTRUS software brand to help customers improve speed to market, sustainability and safety. UL Solutions Inc. was formerly known as UL Inc. and changed its name to UL Solutions Inc. in June 2022. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East. UL Solutions Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ULSE Inc.

