United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 47.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.82. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

