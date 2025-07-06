United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average of $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

