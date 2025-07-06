Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Urgent.ly from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Urgent.ly in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Urgent.ly Stock Performance

ULY stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. Urgent.ly has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.41.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Urgent.ly

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urgent.ly stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.23% of Urgent.ly at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

