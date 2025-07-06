Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 1.0%

Varex Imaging stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.70. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

