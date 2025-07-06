Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 190,829,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 88,878,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Get Versarien alerts:

Versarien Trading Up 15.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £349,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. Analysts predict that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.