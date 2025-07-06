Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 190,829,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 88,878,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a market cap of £349,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

