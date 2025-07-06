Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 190,829,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 88,878,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £349,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current year.

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

