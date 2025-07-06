Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Down 13.3% – Here’s Why

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 190,829,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 88,878,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £349,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

