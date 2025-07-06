VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

VNET Group Stock Performance

VNET opened at $7.75 on Friday. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -775.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). VNET Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 472.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 278,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 80,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 852,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

