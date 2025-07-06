Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,317 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,317 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. This represents a 66.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,827 shares in the company, valued at $11,958,480. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.29. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $253.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $267.00 price objective on Woodward and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

