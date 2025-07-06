Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 165.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,496 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $175,944.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 120,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,594.31. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 1,442 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $165,512.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 117,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,474,483.32. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,207 shares of company stock valued at $25,252,926. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $114.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $219.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.52.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

