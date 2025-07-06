Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482,898 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $67.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60. A. O. Smith Corporation has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

