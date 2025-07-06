Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $356,038,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,412.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,727,000 after buying an additional 1,258,324 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,582,000 after buying an additional 719,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 18,248.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,516,000 after buying an additional 510,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,082,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,630,000 after buying an additional 507,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Wall Street Zen cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $177.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.11 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $386,511.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,488.26. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $110,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,459 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,119.72. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,757 shares of company stock worth $12,246,080. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

