Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,509 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.56.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $141.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.30. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

