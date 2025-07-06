Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 7,559 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 145.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $306,440,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $815,402,000 after acquiring an additional 888,671 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5,858.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $103,942,000 after acquiring an additional 880,406 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,083,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,867,000 after acquiring an additional 729,394 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $64,683,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,514. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.79.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

