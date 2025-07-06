Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,260 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $96.33.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.