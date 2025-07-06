Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 109 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.0%
First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,094.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,876.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,939.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.47%.
First Citizens BancShares Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.