Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,668 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,984,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $111,771,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

