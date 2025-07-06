Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 244 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

In other news, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,500. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,100. This trade represents a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average is $100.56.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

