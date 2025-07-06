Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 867 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 44.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average of $138.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.