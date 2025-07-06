Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 890 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Constellation Brands by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, CJS Securities cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.35.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $159.35 and a one year high of $264.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -170.71%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

