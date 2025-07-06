Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.