Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $529,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $538,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.68. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AR shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AR

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $43,350,309.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,690.66. The trade was a 96.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.