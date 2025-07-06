Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,899,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,263,000 after buying an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,888,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,672,000 after buying an additional 278,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,833,000 after buying an additional 1,651,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,686,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $37.76 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

