Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Down 11.5% – Here’s What Happened

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 407,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 198,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.91 million, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.